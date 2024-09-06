The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3818 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

