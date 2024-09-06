The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3818 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.
The Bidvest Group Trading Down 1.3 %
The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.
About The Bidvest Group
