The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Raised by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

