The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director John Abbott Root Cooper Sells 166,633 Shares

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,116,239.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $43,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.95.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First of Long Island by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIC. StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.