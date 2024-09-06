The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Raised by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

