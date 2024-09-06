The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

North West Stock Up 7.2 %

TSE:NWC opened at C$48.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46. North West has a 1-year low of C$29.58 and a 1-year high of C$50.36.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3071325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on North West

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. Insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.