The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $317,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 9,500.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Toro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Toro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE TTC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

