The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.09. The9 shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 17,700 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCTY
The9 Stock Down 1.6 %
The9 Company Profile
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The9
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.