The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.09. The9 shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 17,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

