Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Cormark

Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 310.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Thesis Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Thesis Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TAU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,121. The company has a market cap of C$143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.62. Thesis Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67.

