Titon (LON:TON) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Titon Stock Performance
Titon stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.11 and a beta of 0.21. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Titon Company Profile
