TNC Coin (TNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 120.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2.70 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 113.1% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00019996 USD and is up 120.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

