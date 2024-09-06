Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Cormark

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.82. 166,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,809. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.53.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

