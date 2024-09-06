Toro (NYSE:TTC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 692,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,077. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

