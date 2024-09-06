Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.200 EPS.

Toro Stock Down 10.1 %

NYSE TTC opened at $81.81 on Friday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

