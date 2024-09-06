TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after buying an additional 379,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE TTE opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
