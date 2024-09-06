TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

