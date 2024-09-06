Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRP opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

