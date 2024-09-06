Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.48. 108,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,930. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.