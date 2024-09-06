Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $10.80. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,599,609 shares changing hands.
TVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $898.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.