Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $10.80. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,599,609 shares changing hands.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000.

The company has a market cap of $898.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.