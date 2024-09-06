TRON (TRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $367.51 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $10.61 billion and approximately $367.51 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,734,431,113 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

