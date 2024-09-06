Truepoint Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,447,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 324,051 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 382,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

