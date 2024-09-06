Truepoint Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.01.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.



