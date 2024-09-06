Truepoint Inc. Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

