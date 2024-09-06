Truepoint Inc. Purchases New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

