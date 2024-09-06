Truepoint Inc. Sells 14,074 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

