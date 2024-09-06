Truist Financial Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $30.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,683. Celsius has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

