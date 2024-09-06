UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.74 on Friday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

