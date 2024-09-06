UiPath’s (PATH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

