Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 88.9% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.74.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $363.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

