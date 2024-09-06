Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Up 1.7%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $365.89 and last traded at $365.00. 307,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 922,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

