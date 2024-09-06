UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.61. Approximately 2,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

