Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Shares of UNCY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

