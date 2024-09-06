United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $134,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in United Rentals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 41.9% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

URI opened at $697.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

