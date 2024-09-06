United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 3.5%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 2,953,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,130,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $4,034,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

