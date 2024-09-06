Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Sells $3,727,369.10 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. 1,507,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,151. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 6,498.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 432,240 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unum Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 357,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

