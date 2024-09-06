Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,304.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

Upstart Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $35.72 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Upstart by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

