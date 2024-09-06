Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EVP Buys $39,710.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 12,176,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 961.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,141 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

