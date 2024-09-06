USDB (USDB) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. USDB has a total market cap of $267.84 million and $11.54 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDB has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00273724 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 270,115,404 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 269,935,364.09820896. The last known price of USDB is 1.00335133 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,019,740.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

