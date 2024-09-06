V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $16.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

V.F. stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,754.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

