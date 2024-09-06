VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $277.61

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $277.61 and last traded at $277.99, with a volume of 114372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.76.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,717,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

