Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $170.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

