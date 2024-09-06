Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.53 and last traded at C$43.58. 19,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 20,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.