Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.53 and last traded at C$43.58. 19,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 20,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.78.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.86.
