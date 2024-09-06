Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.