Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $363.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

