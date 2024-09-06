Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $363.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

