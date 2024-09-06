Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Altus Wealth Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

