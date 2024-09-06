Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

