Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is MA Private Wealth’s 5th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 4.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

