Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is MA Private Wealth’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 4.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.