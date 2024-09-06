Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.64. 7,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

