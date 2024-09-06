Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

