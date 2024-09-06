Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Cut by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

